Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.