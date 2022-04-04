Smith Anglin Financial LLC Invests $279,000 in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 64,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18.4% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,145,000.

TNA stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $114.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.72.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

