Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNOW. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.95.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $234.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after buying an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after buying an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $680,165,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

