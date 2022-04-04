Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $685.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sohu.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.