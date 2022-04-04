Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $685.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 69.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 61.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 26,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

