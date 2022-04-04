Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SOHO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.15. 159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

