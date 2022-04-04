Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $67.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the airline’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.