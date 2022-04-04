Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

