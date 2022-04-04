Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SRAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.58.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $3,406,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,260,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

