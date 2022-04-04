Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPWH. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market cap of $475.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $29,059,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 326.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,927,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after buying an additional 1,475,269 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,087,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 752,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $6,340,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.