Square (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SQ. UBS Group cut their price target on Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.29.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $133.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average of $174.56. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in Square by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Square by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.