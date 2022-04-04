Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CLSA

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQ. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.16.

NYSE:SQ opened at $133.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 431.03 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.56.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

