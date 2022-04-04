SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,289,879,000 after buying an additional 4,069,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,124,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,188,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $276,925,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.47. The stock had a trading volume of 736,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

