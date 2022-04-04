St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,750

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($24.89) to GBX 1,750 ($22.92) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.09) to GBX 1,680 ($22.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,626.33 ($21.30).

LON:STJ traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,447 ($18.95). 731,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,445.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,539.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83). The firm has a market cap of £7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft purchased 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($19.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,569.77). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.77), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($498,351.59).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

