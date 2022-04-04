St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JOE traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $61.28. 1,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.09.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $4,048,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $5,476,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,300 shares of company stock worth $15,431,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

