Stantec (NYSE:STN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Shares of STN stock opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.11.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stantec by 49.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

