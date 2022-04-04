Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 120.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 418,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 326.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after buying an additional 414,345 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.