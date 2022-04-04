State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $113.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.52. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.79 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.23.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

