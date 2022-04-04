State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,056 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.5% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,385 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 447,035 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $10,461,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 716.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.