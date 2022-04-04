State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $63.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $66.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

