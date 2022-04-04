State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $144.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

