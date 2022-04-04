State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $78.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.