State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Oshkosh by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in Oshkosh by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $99.43 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $95.79 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

