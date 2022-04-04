State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 62,702 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,702 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snap were worth $29,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $186,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth $183,998,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,699 shares of company stock valued at $47,574,738 in the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

