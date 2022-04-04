State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

