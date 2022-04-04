State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ventas were worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 448.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,285.81%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.