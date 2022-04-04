State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Align Technology worth $28,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,957,000 after acquiring an additional 107,922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 54.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 175.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 215.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $446.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $469.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.43. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.62 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

