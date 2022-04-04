State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $25,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after buying an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,427,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,224,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $152.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

