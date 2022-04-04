State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after acquiring an additional 908,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after acquiring an additional 252,370 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 419.0% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 225,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 182,291 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,346,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,099,000 after acquiring an additional 181,612 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $101.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.43%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

