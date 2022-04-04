State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.02 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Waters worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $308.58 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $286.34 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.01 and its 200-day moving average is $340.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

