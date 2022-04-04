State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.14 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,908 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of STAG Industrial worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,702,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

NYSE STAG opened at $42.22 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

