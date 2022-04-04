State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $26.27 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $26,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $238.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.54 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

