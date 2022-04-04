State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $27.70 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $27,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $49.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

