State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of DocuSign worth $17,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.59.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,375. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $108.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.67. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

