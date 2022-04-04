State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,305 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 390,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,305 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

