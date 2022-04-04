State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,026 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CDW were worth $15,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $177.80 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $162.47 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

