State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,996 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $23,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $3,856,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $84.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.