State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,030 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,291,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Pfizer worth $194,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

