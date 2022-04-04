State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,587 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lennar were worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

Lennar stock opened at $82.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.