Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,032,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after buying an additional 2,023,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,254,000 after buying an additional 1,671,009 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $233,576,000 after buying an additional 879,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $120.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

