Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,565 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Yandex by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

YNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

