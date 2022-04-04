Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $213.04 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

