Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.63 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

