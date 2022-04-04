Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP opened at $102.76 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $168.59.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,283. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

