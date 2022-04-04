Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCAL opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.37. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

