Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,839 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,861,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 43,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $156.38 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.55 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.65.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

