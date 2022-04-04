Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,628 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 35.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 203,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $76.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $74.47 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

