Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $38.66 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.31 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.