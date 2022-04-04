Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight Capital began coverage on Stelco in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Stelco stock traded down C$1.38 on Monday, hitting C$50.50. 75,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,068. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$28.07 and a 52 week high of C$56.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 3.67%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

