Stephens Raises C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $115.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.90.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

