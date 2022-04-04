Steven Pantelick Sells 2,555 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $70,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $649,800.00.
Shares of PUBM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. 723,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,132. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUBM. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
